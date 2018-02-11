AMDVLK Driver Updated With New Extension, Better Geometry Shader Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 February 2018 at 09:09 AM EST. 4 Comments
RADEON --
The AMD developers working on their official, cross-platform Vulkan driver have carried out another weekly update to their AMDVLK public source tree.

This week the updates to the AMDVLK open-source driver are fairly interesting. First up there is now VK_EXT_external_memory_host support. Coincidentally, this week RADV also wired in this extension. EXT_external_memory_host is used for importing host allocations and host-mapped foreign device memory to become Vulkan memory objects.

The updated AMDVLK driver also has enhanced its on-chip geometry shader support, although no further description was provided about the changes.

The updated code also has some LLVM LLPC fixes, a crash fix, removing of some redundant code and lookups, saving the PAL pipeline hash when the pipeline is created, and various other changes.

More details on the AMDVLK changes via this Git merge. I'll be working on some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV benchmark numbers shortly.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDKFD GPUVM Support Updated For Radeon Discrete GPUs
WattMan Support Coming For Radeon Polaris GPUs On Linux
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Exposes VK_EXT_external_memory_host
RadeonSI VCN Encode Now Supports HEVC Main
AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch Added To The OpenGL Registry
Radeon Linux Graphics Stack, RadeonSI Shaders Update From FOSDEM 2018
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
VLC 3.0 Should Be Out By The End Of The Week
VLC 3.0 Released
A 2018 Status Update On The Royalty-Free AV1 Video Codec
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out