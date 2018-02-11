AMDVLK Driver Updated With New Extension, Better Geometry Shader Support

The AMD developers working on their official, cross-platform Vulkan driver have carried out another weekly update to their AMDVLK public source tree.
This week the updates to the AMDVLK open-source driver are fairly interesting. First up there is now VK_EXT_external_memory_host support. Coincidentally, this week RADV also wired in this extension. EXT_external_memory_host is used for importing host allocations and host-mapped foreign device memory to become Vulkan memory objects.
The updated AMDVLK driver also has enhanced its on-chip geometry shader support, although no further description was provided about the changes.
The updated code also has some LLVM LLPC fixes, a crash fix, removing of some redundant code and lookups, saving the PAL pipeline hash when the pipeline is created, and various other changes.
More details on the AMDVLK changes via this Git merge. I'll be working on some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV benchmark numbers shortly.
