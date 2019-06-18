AMDVLK Still Hasn't Yet Adopted FreeSync Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 June 2019 at 07:50 AM EDT. 9 Comments
RADEON --
While the AMDGPU kernel driver has shipped with the long-awaited FreeSync support since the Linux 5.0 release earlier this year and was quickly wired up for the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver in Mesa 19.0 while the recent Mesa 19.1 update brought FreeSync for the RADV Vulkan driver, AMDVLK as AMD's official open-source Vulkan driver isn't yet supporting this variable rate refresh technology.

It's a bit ironic that the AMDVLK Vulkan driver still hasn't done its bit of hooking into the AMDGPU FreeSync support even though the code-base is partially shared with their Windows driver and the unofficial Mesa-based "RADV" Vulkan driver is already shipping with this feature in place. When looking through the latest AMDVLK code, the FreeSync functionality remains absent.

For those interested, there is this public tracker bug / feature request about seeing AMDVLK FreeSync support.

While FreeSync may be lacking, AMDVLK still is performing competitive for Linux gaming. You can see these RADV vs. AMDVLK benchmarks from the end of May. Once Navi support rolls out to both Vulkan drivers, it will be interesting for benchmarking as well -- including the third option, using the packaged Radeon Software "PRO" driver that still appears to be using their proprietary shader compiler rather than the LLVM back-end.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon Software for Linux 19.20 Brings RHEL 8.0 Support
AMD Posts 459 Linux Kernel Patches Providing Navi Support - 412k+ Lines Of Code
AMD Wires Its New Runtime Linker Into RadeonSI Gallium3D
New GFX1011 / GFX1012 Targets Appear In AMDGPU LLVM Compiler Backend
RADV Vulkan Driver Picks Up Fixes For Vega M Hardware
More AMDGPU Radeon Graphics Code Is Getting Ready For Linux 5.3
Popular News This Week
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
ZFS On Linux 0.8.1 Brings Many Fixes, Linux 5.2 Compatibility Bits