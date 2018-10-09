AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Driver Updated With A Slew Of Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 October 2018 at 05:27 AM EDT. 5 Comments
It had been more than two weeks since the last time AMD developers updated their public source trees making up the official AMDVLK Vulkan driver but fortunately that has now changed. Given the time since the last commit, there is a lot of goodies with this new AMDVLK driver refresh.

Those building the AMDVLK driver from source for using this "official" Radeon Vulkan driver driver in place of Mesa's RADV driver, the latest batch of changes include:

- Support for the VK_KHR_shader_atomic_int64 extension to handle atomic operations on 64-bit integers.

- Support for Google's VK_GOOGLE_decorate_string and VK_GOOGLE_hlsl_functionality1 for the decorate string SPIR-V bits and help with their Direct3D to Vulkan mapping, respectively.

- There is now a driver software compositor (still exploring this...)

- An implicit full-screen mode optimization.

- Updating against the Vulkan 1.1.86 headers.

- The PAL bits have refined its Wayland support.

- PAL also now supports indirect functions, improved CPU performance, better handling of scratch memory, full-screen mode improvements, and various fixes along with other low-level optimizations.

- Its LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) has some fixes affecting DXVK/Proton/Wine for Final Fantasy XII and Witcher 3.

Plus there are various other smaller changes making this all-around an exciting update. It was just at the start of October doing my latest AMDVLK vs. Radeon Software vs. RADV Vulkan benchmarks but given this latest heap of new code, it looks like some fresh tests may be on order.
