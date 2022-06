Open-Source AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Preparing Mesh Shader Support

In addition to Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver prepared for mesh shading with an upcoming Vulkan mesh shader extension besides NVIDIA's NV_mesh_shader, it looks like AMD will be punctually supporting the cross-vendor mesh shader extension too.AMD has been readying mesh shader support changes into LLPC, its LLVM-based Pipeline Compiler used by the AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver.As pointed out in this week's LLVM GPU News , AMD has been preparing a number of merge requests to LLPC for mesh shaders.

Various merge requests have been hitting the LLPC tree to prepare this shader compiler back-end to properly support mesh shaders. This branch is where they have been staging their mesh shader changes before merging into LLPC.Given the timing of this AMD work for AMDVLK/LLPC and Mesa's RADV also readied for mesh shaders, it's safe to assume that quite soon the Vulkan WG at Khronos will be issuing a new spec update with this much anticipated mesh shader support. Mesh shaders combine vertex and primitive processing as a fundamental change to the graphics rendering pipeline. NVIDIA has been supporting mesh shaders since the Turing GPUs with their NV_mesh_shader extension while Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA2" GPUs also have the hardware support for mesh shaders as do Intel Arc Graphics "Alchemist" GPUs and thus now nice multi-vendor support finally materializing.