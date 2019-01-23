AMDVLK Driver Picks Up Several New Vulkan Extensions
AMD developers have done their latest weekly code push comprising the open-source AMDVLK driver stack for the official open-source Vulkan API support.

With this week's AMDVLK code drop it's exciting on the feature front with a number of the newer extensions now being supported. The highlights for the overnight code drop include:

- Support for VK_EXT_display_surface_counter, an extension defining the vertical blanking period counter with display surfaces.

- Support for VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block, which allows backing uniform blocks by descriptor sets storing the inline uniform data within descriptor pool storage.

- Support for VK_EXT_pci_bus_info, which provides for querying PCI bus information about the physical GPU/adapter.

- Support for VK_KHR_vulkan_memory_model, the Vulkan memory model that defines how to synchronize memory accesses and other memory behavior.

- Adds barrier filtering and other work inside the XGL code and miscellaneous updates to the PAL code.

The latest AMDVLK code is available from GitHub.
