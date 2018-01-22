AMDVLK Official Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Updated

It's been one month now since AMD open-sourced their official Vulkan driver code and the associated XGL code-base. There has been about weekly code drops of new AMDVLK/XGL code over the past month while the separate, community-driven Mesa-based RADV Vulkan driver continues being developed as well.
Marking one month since the open-sourcing of this Radeon Vulkan driver that is shared with the Windows code-base is a new code drop. Today's code drop adds VK_AMD_buffer_marker and VK_EXT_debug_report support. There are also a number of internal Vulkan driver behavior changes and fixes to some conformance test suite bugs.
Due to the XGL code base still being developed internally and the Windows bits not being open-source, the AMDVLK code-base by means of XGL continues to see these code drops pushed out about weekly bunched up as one commit. But at least they have been providing basic change-logs describing the two thousand or so lines of code churn each week.
Other work carried out earlier this month included more Vulkan CTS fixes, LLVM integration improvements, VK_KHR_maintenance2 and VK_EXT_global_priority support. There was also some tuning for the Mad Max game to improve performance by about 3%. (For those wondering, their driver is doing per-application targeting.)
Have you tried out AMDVLK? What Radeon Vulkan Linux driver are you using? Share your thoughts with us in the forums. In due time will be some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV benchmarks.
