AMDVLK Driver Gets Fixes For DXVK, New Vulkan Extensions

The AMD developers uploaded their public Git trees making up the "AMDVLK" open-source AMD Vulkan driver stack prior to ending out September.
The highlights for this latest code drop, which continues happening roughly on a weekly release cadence, includes various fixes as well as new extensions for the newly-minted Vulkan 1.1.86. It also seems AMD developers are looking more at AMDVLK now with DXVK for Steam Play / Proton gaming.
- Support for the VK_KHR_driver_properties extension.
- VK_KHR_shader_atomic_int64 as another one of the new Vulkan extensions for atomic 64-bit integer operations.
- A fix around multi-GPU support for dynamic descriptor data.
- Some corruption fixes with DXVK. THe game Just Cause 3 was one of the titles pointed out.
- Various other fixes.
- Various fixes to the LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC).
AMDVLK setup instructions as always can be found on GitHub. I'll likely do another AMDVLK vs. RADV Vulkan driver comparison soon.
7 Comments