Cache Creator Tool Proposed For AMDVLK Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 September 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
Google engineer Steven Perron has laid out their proposal for an XGL cache creator tool for AMD's official Vulkan Linux driver, AMDVLK.

As part of their work on relocatable shaders and supporting the offline compilation of Vulkan/SPIR-V shaders, they are working on "xgl_cache_creator" as a tool to take precompiled shaders and construct a file that can be redistributed and passed as the initial data into the Vulkan pipeline cache.

The XGL cache creator tool takes shaders compiled via amdllpc and via optional UUID and device ID arguments can then output the XGL cache to be later seeded into the pipeline cache.

Their plans around this cache creator tool for the AMDVLK driver can be found via this issue tracker.

This shader work and cache creator work on AMDVLK by Google appears to be done as part of their Stadia cloud gaming platform work.
