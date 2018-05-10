AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Sees A Big Update, Prepping For VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 May 2018 at 06:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The code to the AMDVLK official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux has received a big code update, syncing up the public tree from their internal development trees with about two weeks worth of changes.

Among the changes for the AMDVLK driver via the updating of the XGL code, PAL abstraction layer, and LLVM changes for their LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) include:

- Updating against the current Vulkan 1.1.73 upstream headers.

- Supporting the VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing extension but not yet enabling it. The RADV driver has already supported the descriptor indexing Vulkan extension since last month.

- Adding new functionality and additional intrinsics to their LLPC LLVM compiler.

- A barrier optimization.

- A change for off-chip geometry shader support to workaround a system hang.

- Addressing a GPU scratch memory allocation issue.

- Various bug fixes.

The latest AMDVLK open-source driver code components remain available from GitHub.
