AMD Lands Big Batch Of AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Changes To Start November
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 November 2018 at 05:52 AM EST. 2 Comments
As it had been two weeks since AMD developers last pushed out new source updates to their AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver, rather than their normal weekly release cadence, today's driver updates are a bit on the heavier side than some of their past light updates.

The AMDVLK Vulkan Radeon driver updates just pushed out include:

- Support for the VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block extension, which lets uniform blocks be directly backed by descriptor sets.

- Code clean-ups.

- Ongoing Wayland window system support refinements, which began with one of their recent code pushes.

- Some Vega/GFX9 specific fixes.

- Fixing/refactoring of some thread related code.

Build instructions for the AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver can be found as always from GitHub.
