AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Driver Adds Transform Feedback, ~10% Vega Performance Boost

AMD's Vulkan driver developers have done their first fresh code drop of the AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver code in two weeks and it's a big push.
Highlights of the AMDVLK update pushed out this morning for those using this official Radeon Vulkan driver alternative to Mesa RADV includes:
- Their Vulkan transform feedback support appears in order. This is most notably useful for Wine/Proton Steam Play gamers with DXVK for mapping Direct3D to Vulkan. The Vulkan transform feedback support is necessary for handling Direct3D Stream-Out functionality. The RADV driver had already enabled this transform feedback support.
- Enabling the on-chip GSVS ring for GFX9 (Vega) graphics hardware, which can yield up to a 10% performance gain. This is notable as AMDVLK with Vega was already generally performing better than the RADV driver.
- VK_EXT_scalar_block_layout support for C-like structure layouts for uniform and storage buffers.
- VK_KHR_swapchain_mutable_format support for allowing swapchain images of different formats to that of the underlying window system.
- Various multi-GPU and multi-monitor fixes.
- At least one Raven Ridge crash fix.
- The underlying PAL platform abstraction layer has added timeline semaphore support, release-acquire based barriers, profiling improvements, and other changes and fixes.
AMDVLK setup instructions for this latest code can be found here.
Add A Comment