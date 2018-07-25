AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Stack Updated With Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 July 2018 at 11:57 AM EDT.
RADEON --
Less than one full week after their previous code drop, the AMD developers maintaining the AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver today pushed out their freshest code.

New code was outted today for the LLPC (LLVM Pipeline Compiler), PAL (Platform Abstraction Layer), XGL (the Vulkan layer), and SPVGEN (SPIR-V generator). But this few days worth of code updates mostly boil down to a couple of bug fixes with no major user-facing changes.

If you want to grab this latest bleeding-edge open-source AMD Vulkan Linux graphics driver code it can be obtained via GitHub. Fresh RADV vs. AMDVLK Vulkan Linux benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.
