AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 Vulkan Driver Released With Some Performance Optimizations

AMD today released a new update to AMDVLK, their official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems that is derived from their internal Vulkan driver sources while plumbed to use the open-source LLVM AMDGPU shader compiler back-end. For Linux gamers this driver doesn't remain as popular as Mesa's RADV but the update today does deliver on some game performance optimizations.
The only features/improvements noted with AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 is updating against the newer Vulkan API headers (Vulkan 1.3.216) and some performance optimizations, The performance work is expected to benefit Steam Play games like Doom Eternal, Ashes of the Singularity, and other titles. The complete list of games impacted to be helped by this driver update hasn't been noted.
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 also takes care of a Vulkan conformance test suite (CTS) failure with the latest Vulkan loader, a pipeline cache failure on Ubuntu 22.04, and corruption issues within the Linux native game Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 souce downloads along with binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL systems can be found via GitHub. With performance improvements mentioned, it sounds like a good time for me to fire up some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV Radeon Vulkan Linux gaming benchmarks.
