AMDVLK 2022.Q2.2 Released As First Update In Over One Month

Today's AMDVLK 2022.Q2.2 release is their first public release since AMDVLK 2022.Q2.1 released in early April. Even with a month and a half passing since the previous AMDVLK tagged release, there isn't much to get excited about with v2022.Q2.2.
Basemark GPU 1.2 released in 2020 now reportedly performs better with the AMDVLK Vulkan driver.
The only noted change is a performance optimization affecting the Basemark GPU graphics benchmark. And this driver is built against the newer Vulkan API 1.3.212 header files. There are also some Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) fixes but no other major additions noted or other enhancements outlined with AMDVLK 2022.Q2.2.
Those wanting to try out AMDVLK 2022.Q2.2 can do so via GitHub with the public sources or pre-built binaries for RHEL/CentOS 7/8 in RPM form and Debian packages for Ubuntu 18.04/20.04.