AMD has published their latest snapshot of the AMDVLK open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems.
While one month has passed since the prior AMDVLK 2022.Q1.2 snapshot, today's AMDVLK 2022.Q1.3 update isn't all that big. AMDVLK 2022.Q1.3 updates against the latest upstream Vulkan API 1.3.205 header files. And then the rest of the listed official changes amount to bug fixes: AMDVLK 2022.Q1.3 has fixes around conformance test suite (CTS) failures and an issue with the DXVK'ed CS:GO where there oculd be corruption with some RDNA2 GPUs.
That's it as far as the official changes go for this first AMDVLK update in one month's time. AMDVLK 2022.Q1.3 can be downloaded in source form along with RHEL and Ubuntu binaries over on GitHub.
Add A Comment