AMDVLK 2022.Q1.2 Released With Vulkan 1.3 Support

AMDVLK as AMD's official open-source Vulkan Linux driver derived from their Radeon Software driver sources but using the LLVM shader compiler back-end is out with a new release. AMD is ready with day-after support for the newly-launched Vulkan 1.3 specification for AMDVLK.
The AMDVLK 2022.Q1.2 driver enables Vulkan 1.3 support as well as enabling SPIRV 1.6 support. The VK_EXT_provoking_vertex and VK_EXT_depth_clip_control extensions are enabled too with today's release.
The AMDVLK 2022.Q1.2 driver is available in source form as well as binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS systems.
Vulkan 1.3 promotes 23 extensions to the core specification.
The new AMDVLK 2022.Q1.2 driver release can be downloaded from GitHub. It's great seeing timely Vulkan 1.3 support from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA on Linux and far better than the days especially on the Mesa side of many months (or longer) behind the latest upstream OpenGL revisions.
Coming up soon will be a fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV driver comparison.
