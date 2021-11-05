AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 Released As First Code Drop In Over A Month

AMD traditionally has been updating its AMDVLK official open-source Vulkan driver sources publicly on a (bi)weekly basis, but that went off the wagon recently with not seeing any updates since the end of September. That changed this morning with the publishing of AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1.
While more than one month has passed since the last AMDVLK code drop, AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 isn't all that exciting. AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 updates against the Vulkan 1.2.195 headers, limits the memory size of the pipeline cache for 32-bit systems, and improves the shader cache hit rate. There are also a few fixes primarily about the Vulkan memory handling.
Sadly no major feature work like seeing Vulkan ray-tracing for AMDVLK or the like. Meanwhile the alternative Mesa RADV driver has been landing ray-tracing support, enabling NGG culling by default, and making other optimizations around its ACO back-end and more.
AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 is available from GitHub in source form along with Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS builds.
5 Comments