AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 Driver Released With New Extensions, More Optimizations

30 September 2021
AMD has pushed out one more code drop of their AMDVLK official open-source Vulkan driver before ending out the quarter.

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 is today's latest AMD Vulkan Linux driver release. It's quite an eventful update with two new extensions, some optimizations, and other updates.

The extensions now enabled by AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 are the VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product and VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float/VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2 extensions. The driver has also been updated against the upstream Vulkan 1.2.191 header files.

Optimization work in this routine AMD Vulkan open-source driver update include enabling flat scratch for Navi 21 GPUs, optimizing pipeline early compile, reducing the CPU cost in the render pass, and a new PAL setting of DisplayDccSkipRetileBlt.

For AMD's Radeon Graphics Profiler (RGP) there is also now detailed thread trace support for Vulkan compute.

Skyrim Special Edition has also been fixed up for rendering issues on AMDVLK when running under DXVK.

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 sources as well as Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS binary builds of this driver update are available from GitHub.
