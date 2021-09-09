AMDVLK 2021.Q3.6 Brings New Extensions, Valheim Shader Optimization

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.6 is out as the latest routine open-source code drop for this official AMD Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.6 enables the VK_EXT_load_store_op_none and VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory. VK_EXT_load_store_op_none is an optimization to avoid unnecessary synchronization in certain situations. VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is used to zero initiative memory for running untrusted content to avoid possible memory-scraping attacks.
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.6 also updates against the Vulkan 1.2.188 headers and has a shader optimization for the popular game Valheim.
There are also a number of bug fixes in this open-source AMD Vulkan driver update.
Source and Ubuntu binary downloads along with the full change-log via GitHub.
