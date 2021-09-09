AMDVLK 2021.Q3.6 Brings New Extensions, Valheim Shader Optimization
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 September 2021 at 06:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.6 is out as the latest routine open-source code drop for this official AMD Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.6 enables the VK_EXT_load_store_op_none and VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory. VK_EXT_load_store_op_none is an optimization to avoid unnecessary synchronization in certain situations. VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is used to zero initiative memory for running untrusted content to avoid possible memory-scraping attacks.

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.6 also updates against the Vulkan 1.2.188 headers and has a shader optimization for the popular game Valheim.

There are also a number of bug fixes in this open-source AMD Vulkan driver update.

Source and Ubuntu binary downloads along with the full change-log via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Big Batch Of New AMD RDNA2 PCI IDs Is Heading To Linux 5.15
RadeonSI Enables DCC Stores For RDNA2 APUs To Squeeze Out More Performance
Experimental Ray-Tracing For Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Nears Upstream Mesa
AMD ROCm 4.3.1 Released With RHEL 8.4 + SLES 15 SP3 Support
AMD Adds 17 More PCI IDs For RDNA2 GPUs To Their Linux Driver
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Linux 5.15 Enabling "-Werror" By Default For All Kernel Builds
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Is "Finally Reaching Stability" Following Many Fixes
FUTEX2 Revised Again For Helping Steam Play But Will Miss Out On Linux 5.15