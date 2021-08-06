AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 Released With Performance Tuning For Rage 2 On Navi 2

AMD has published their newest open-source Vulkan driver snapshot from their official sources that comprise this "AMDVLK" offering for Linux users.
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 is this latest routine update for their official open-source Vulkan driver. This driver alternative to Mesa RADV and the official closed-source Vulkan driver (to which AMDVLK shares sources, but alternative shader compiler back-end) is now being re-based against the Khronos Vulkan 1.2.185 header files and performance tuning for the Rage 2 engine on Navi 21.
In addition to that Rage 2 performance tuning on RDNA2 and the Vulkan 1.2.185 header update, there are bug fixes around the AMDGPU kernel driver potentially crashing if the game has been started with RADV previously, the game Valheim crashing when the GPU profiler is enabled, and the driver using the wrong pipeline cache when toggling some runtime settings.
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 sources or the official Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS binaries are available for download from GitHub.
