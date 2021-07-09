AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 Vulkan Driver Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 July 2021 at 07:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD has published its first code drop of the quarter for their open-source "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver that is derived from their official driver sources but making use of the AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end rather than their proprietary shader compiler.

This AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 release updates their Vulkan headers against upstream v1.2.182, enables VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow, improves multi-pipeline cache file initialization, and has performance tuning for the game Strange Brigade in Steam Play with Navi 10 class graphics. There is also a bug fix around synchronization using pinned memory. The VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow extension is nearly a year old now and allows for using the SPIR-V KHR_subgroup_uniform_control_flow extension and guarantee that the uniform subgroup will re-converge in the same manner as invocation groups.

Compared to the packaged Vulkan driver found with their Radeon Software "PRO" Linux driver stack, one major feature not yet found in AMDVLK is support for Vulkan ray-tracing. There's still no word if/when that Vulkan RT support is planned for AMDVLK.

Source downloads of AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 along with binaries for RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 for Linux Driver Released
Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 Released
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.6 Vulkan Driver Released - Removes Pre-Polaris / Pre-Raven Support
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code Coming Next Month
AMD Drops Pre-Polaris GPU Support From Their Mainline Radeon Software Driver
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default