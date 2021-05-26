Just one week after AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 is now another update to this open-source AMD Vulkan driver for Linux systems.
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.4 re-bases against the Vulkan 1.2.178 header files plus enables two new extensions in this open-source driver. The two Vulkan extensions now supported are VK_EXT_custom_border_color and VK_EXT_color_write_enable.
VK_EXT_custom_border_color - This extension was introduced last May and worked on by Valve, AMD, Intel, and other vendors as a way of specifying a custom border color for the sampler address mode. DXVK 1.7 since last May supports making use of EXT_custom_border_color to fix issues with games like Crysis and Halo 2 Vista. So it's nice to see AMDVLK finally supporting this extension.
VK_EXT_color_write_enable - The color write enable extension was just added in Vulkan 1.2.175 as a way of selectively toggling writes to output color attachments via a pipeline dynamic state. This can allow for some efficiency benefits.
This AMDVLK 2021.Q2.4 driver released today can be downloaded in source form or as Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS binaries via GitHub.
5 Comments