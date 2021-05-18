AMD has issued its newest AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver code drop today and with this update comes some new optimizations and improvements.
The optimizations new to AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 include a CPU performance optimization for its Vulkan pipeline binning and faster shader compilation times. There are also game-specific performance optimizations for Dawn of War III and Civilization VI. This AMDVLK open-source driver update also now has extended its format support when running on Wayland.
The AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 driver has been re-based against the Vulkan API 1.2.177 headers. There are also two known bug fixes - a problem with their shader cache not being used by some applications has been fixed along with a segmentation fault in the command buffer logger.
The sources to this updated AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 driver along with RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu binaries can be found available for download at GitHub. As it's been a while since my last RADV vs. AMDVLK driver comparison, I'll be working on some new benchmarks soon.
