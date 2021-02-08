AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 Brings Performance Tuning For War Thunder
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 is out this morning as the latest snapshot of the official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems that is derived from their shared platform driver sources.

AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 is on the lighter side with AMDVLK 2021.Q1.2 having arrived just over one week ago.

Of the two listed driver changes, AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 is rebuilt against the Vulkan API 1.2.168 headers.


The only other listed change with this AMD Vulkan driver update is performance tuning for the game War Thunder. This free-to-play vehicular combat game has sported a Vulkan renderer since 2018 that has matured with time. Using this newest open-source Radeon driver should turn up even better performance.

The AMDVLK sources as well as Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS binaries can be found via GitHub.
