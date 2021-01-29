AMDVLK 2021.Q1.2 Brings More Radeon RX 6000 Series Optimizations
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 released near the beginning of the month with various "RDNA 2" optimizations while now AMDVLK 2021.Q1.2 is out in closing out the month and bringing more Big Navi optimizations.

This latest open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver update talks of more Navi 21 optimizations. The latest performance work for the Navi hardware includes tuning around Doom: Eternal, Doom, Wolfenstein II, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Of course, those Windows games are running under Linux via Valve's Steam Play with Proton.

In addition to working on more game specific optimizations for Navi 2, the Vulkan headers have been updated against v1.2.167, and there are a few fixes as well.

Downloads available via GitHub. Besides the source code, driver binaries remain available for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS distributions. This release also brings generic i386/x86_64 zips of just the AMD LLPC (LLVM Pipeline Compiler) component for those interested.
