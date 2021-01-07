AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 Brings Switchable Graphics Layer, RDNA 2 Tuning
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 January 2021 at 06:05 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 is out this morning as the first update of the year for the open-source official AMD Vulkan Linux driver and it's an exciting update.

AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 brings the recently reported on Vulkan layer that makes it very easy to switch between AMDVLK and RADV drivers. With the new driver installed and the Vulkan layer activated, setting the AMD_VULKAN_ICD=RADV environment variable instead will cause RADV to be used.

Switching between Vulkan drivers with their ICD approach is already quite easy and much better off than the pre-GLVND OpenGL days, but this approach makes it even easier for on a per-game/application basis to flip the environment variable depending upon the desired driver.

For Navi 21 (Radeon RX 6800/6900 series RDNA 2) there is also performance tuning for the likes of X-Plane 11, Mad Max, The Talos Principle, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and F1 2017. There is also a fix for corruption with RPCS3 on Navi 10.

This updated AMDVLK driver can be downloaded from GitHub in source form as well as RHEL and Ubuntu binaries. I'll have up some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV comparison Linux gaming benchmarks shortly.
1 Comment
Related News
A Linux Fix Is On The Way For Some GPUs Having AMD Smart Access Memory Issue
RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Radeon GPU Profiler Support
AMD's "AMDVLK" Vulkan Driver Making It Easier To Switch To RADV Driver
Radeon FreeSync Video Mode Optimization Updated For The AMDGPU Linux Driver
RADV Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Optimizations For AMD Smart Access Memory
Proposed Patches Would Enable FP16 Pixel Format Support For Older AMD GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years
Valve Revises Steam's December 2020 Linux Marketshare To 0.74%