AMDVLK 2020.Q4.6 Released With New Vulkan Extensions, Performance Tuning
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 December 2020 at 05:55 AM EST.
AMD has released the newest open-source snapshot of their official AMD Vulkan "AMDVLK" driver for Linux systems.

AMDVLK 2020.Q4.6 is the new release out today. This open-source Vulkan driver rebuilds against the Vulkan 1.2.162 API, offers performance tuning for Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Navi 21, and has two new extensions. The new extensions are VK_EXT_shader_terminate_invocation and VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate.

It's great seeing AMD now supporting the Vulkan fragment shading rate extension and comes just hours after RADV also added its support.

The AMDVLK 2020.Q4.6 downloads in source form along with binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS can be found via GitHub.

