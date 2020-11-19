AMDVLK 2020.Q4.5 Vulkan Driver Brings Radeon RX 6000 Series Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 November 2020 at 07:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
While it was just two days ago that AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 was released, AMD has made good on their word to provide punctual AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver support for their new RDNA 2 "Big Navi" graphics cards and that has resulted in a new AMDVLK release.

AMDVLK 2020.Q4.5 was released this morning with the sole change of adding support for Navi 21 to this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver that shares its code-base with the official Radeon Windows Vulkan driver.

Adding this Navi 1x / GFX103 support to the AMDVLK driver was 700+ lines to their XGL layer while the PAL abstraction layer grew by more than 51k+ lines of code... Much of the PAL changes though are header file additions.


There is the AMDVLK 2020.Q4.5 source tree and Ubuntu/RHEL binary packages of this updated Vulkan driver via GitHub. This AMDVLK driver is an alternative to using the new 20.45 packaged driver or Mesa 20.2+ with Linux 5.9+ for the fully open-source stack including RADV+ACO support on the Radeon RX 6800 series. See more details in our Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT Linux review.
1 Comment
Related News
Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 Driver Released With RX 6800 Series Support
AMD Lands AV1 Decode For Radeon RX 6000 Series In Mesa
AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 Released
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
New TTM Allocator For AMDGPU Graphics Memory Landing With Linux 5.11
AMD Radeon Graphics Updates For Linux 5.11 Bring New Hardware, Other Enhancements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks