While it was just two days ago that AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 was released, AMD has made good on their word to provide punctual AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver support for their new RDNA 2 "Big Navi" graphics cards and that has resulted in a new AMDVLK release.
AMDVLK 2020.Q4.5 was released this morning with the sole change of adding support for Navi 21 to this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver that shares its code-base with the official Radeon Windows Vulkan driver.
Adding this Navi 1x / GFX103 support to the AMDVLK driver was 700+ lines to their XGL layer while the PAL abstraction layer grew by more than 51k+ lines of code... Much of the PAL changes though are header file additions.
There is the AMDVLK 2020.Q4.5 source tree and Ubuntu/RHEL binary packages of this updated Vulkan driver via GitHub. This AMDVLK driver is an alternative to using the new 20.45 packaged driver or Mesa 20.2+ with Linux 5.9+ for the fully open-source stack including RADV+ACO support on the Radeon RX 6800 series. See more details in our Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT Linux review.
