AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 is out this morning as the newest source snapshot of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver.
Given the Radeon RX 6800 series shipping this week, when seeing 2020.Q4.4 surface I immediately wondered whether it was for introducing this RDNA2 graphics processor support. That though doesn't appear to be the case with no official mention of the Radeon RX 6000 series when poking through the code nor any other large additions.
Though when poking through the Platform Abstraction Layer (PAL) updates for today's code drop, there are references added to "LPDDR5" memory support. This appears to be for working on the Van Gogh APU support that we have seen proceeding elsewhere in the Linux graphics stack among other future hardware to come in making use of (LP)DDR5.
The release notes for AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 officially mention updating the Vulkan API version against v1.2.159 and fixing issues around multi-GPU setups and corruption in the Tropico 4 game demo.
The source code to this AMDVLK Vulkan driver along with binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS via GitHub.
