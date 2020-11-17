AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 November 2020 at 06:19 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 is out this morning as the newest source snapshot of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver.

Given the Radeon RX 6800 series shipping this week, when seeing 2020.Q4.4 surface I immediately wondered whether it was for introducing this RDNA2 graphics processor support. That though doesn't appear to be the case with no official mention of the Radeon RX 6000 series when poking through the code nor any other large additions.

Though when poking through the Platform Abstraction Layer (PAL) updates for today's code drop, there are references added to "LPDDR5" memory support. This appears to be for working on the Van Gogh APU support that we have seen proceeding elsewhere in the Linux graphics stack among other future hardware to come in making use of (LP)DDR5.

The release notes for AMDVLK 2020.Q4.4 officially mention updating the Vulkan API version against v1.2.159 and fixing issues around multi-GPU setups and corruption in the Tropico 4 game demo.

The source code to this AMDVLK Vulkan driver along with binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
New TTM Allocator For AMDGPU Graphics Memory Landing With Linux 5.11
AMD Radeon Graphics Updates For Linux 5.11 Bring New Hardware, Other Enhancements
AMDVLK 2020.Q4.3 Vulkan Driver Released
AMD Adds Secure Video Playback To Their Open-Source Linux Driver
AMD Linux Driver Seeing Support For New Fine Grain Clock Gating Ability
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks