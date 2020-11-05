It was just a few days ago that AMD engineers released AMDVLK 2020.Q4.2 as their newest open-source Radeon Vulkan driver snapshot while that has already been succeeded by version 2020.Q4.3.
AMDVLK 2020.Q4.3 is a small update and the only official changes are enabling VK_EXT_robustness2 support for pre-Vega/GFX9 GPUs and updating against the Vulkan 1.2.158 API. There are also fixes for counter collection hangs with the RenderDoc debugger and fixing Vulkan app failures in conjunction with Mesa 20.1+.
Digging through the latest code updates, there is also Linux compiler detection updates and other low-level code fixes. There is also work towards supporting VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation.
This small AMDVLK Linux Vulkan driver update can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment