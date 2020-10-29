As we hit the end of October AMD has issued their second open-source Vulkan driver code drop of the quarter with the AMDVLK 2020.Q4.2 availability.
Listed with this morning's AMDVLK 2020.Q4.2 update is just updating against Vulkan API 1.2.157 and fixing a GPU hang that can occur with DOOM Eternal running under Steam Play. That's it as far as the listed changes go for today's update.
In digging through the code updates there are also SPIR-V header updates and a variety of other low-level code fixes but nothing extraordinary. There also isn't any RDNA 2 / RX 6800/6900 series support quite yet but that will presumably be timed to coincide with these Big Navi cards hitting retail channels.
In any case this minor update to the AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver can be found via GitHub in source form as well as binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS.
