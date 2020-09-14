AMD has kicked off the new week with the release of AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 as their official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems derived in part from the same sources as their Windows Vulkan driver.
With AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 there is updating against the Vulkan 1.2.152 API as well as a change to eliminate an invisible copy of trace buffers on AMD APU platforms. Most interesting though with this routine update are the fixes, to which there are several game fixes.
The AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 Vulkan driver update is reported to fix corruption issues with Navi in Detroit: Become Human, the demo for the game Tropico 4 should no longer be crashing at launch, Doom (2016) should no longer be hanging in-game, and GTA IV should no longer be crashing on launch.
That's the latest. I do have some recent AMDVLK vs. RADV driver benchmarks I've been meaning to publish and will likely get those numbers out later today. Most Linux gamers are best off using the latest Mesa RADV+ACO.
More details and Ubuntu binary downloads for the AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 driver release via GitHub.
