AMD engineers responsible for their official Vulkan driver code-base have issued their first updated open-source snapshot in two weeks for AMDVLK fans.

AMDVLK 2020.Q3.4 is the new release and is updated for the Vulkan API version 1.2.150 while the newest extension supported by the driver is VK_EXT_image_robustness. The image robustness extension has been around since last month with Vulkan 1.2.148 and deals with the handling of out-of-bounds reads from images. VK_EXT_image_robustness provides a subset of the guarantees provided by the larger VK_EXT_robustness2 extension.

The 2020.Q3.4 Vulkan driver also has work on VK_EXT_4444_formats, which came earlier this month as a DXVK-driven extension by Joshua Ashton about supporting more pixel formats common to Direct3D usage. DXVK 1.7.1 already supports making use of the 4444 formats extension.

The AMDVLK update also has shader tuning optimizations for running Ghost Recon Breakpoint under Steam Play, a panel setting for compute path preference for non-local copies, profiler changes, and a number of fixes. Among the fixes are for crashes impacting Doom Eternal on Navi 10, Strange Brigade game crashes at launch, and other fixes.

The AMDVLK 2020.Q3.4 driver can be downloaded from GitHub.

As it happens, yesterday I've started some fresh Mesa tests that will also incorporate Radeon Software for Linux and AMDVLK in articles over the coming days.
