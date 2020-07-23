While it was just two days ago that AMDVLK 2020.Q3.1 debuted and normally there is a two to three week release cadence for these open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver code drops, this morning was already met by the debut of AMDVLK 2020.Q3.2.
This expedited AMDVLK 2020.Q3.2 release is coming principally due to a few bugs. AMDVLK 2020.Q3.2 has changed its preference around Y-coordinate swizzle modes for 3D color attachments with GFX10/Navi, restricts its pipeline cache flush optimization to only cases where it's certainly legal behavior, updating against the Vulkan API 1.2.146 headers, and extends its "defer reusing command stream chunk concept" to all scenarios. There is also fixes for a shared metadata bug on GFX6 (Southern Islands) and fixing of some 999e5 format failures.
The AMDVLK 2020.Q3.2 source code as well as Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS binary builds of this new official Radeon Vulkan Linux driver snapshot can be found via GitHub.
