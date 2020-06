The AMD Radeon Vulkan driver developers are ending out June by shipping their sixth open-source snapshot of the quarter.With AMDVLK 2020.Q2.6, there are continued performance tuning/optimization efforts. There has been performance tuning going on to benefit Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Zombie Army 4: Dead War under Wine / Steam Play. There is also improved pipeline compiler performance with this Vulkan driver update.The AMDVLK 2020.Q2.6 driver also implements the Vulkan 1.2.143 API and adds VK_GOOGLE_user_type support. VK_GOOGLE_user_type is needed for Path of Exile and likely other games too.AMDVLK 2020.Q2.6 is available from GitHub . I'll have some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV driver benchmarks out soon especially with Mesa 20.2 enabling ACO by default for RADV.