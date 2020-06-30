AMDVLK 2020.Q2.6 Brings More Performance Tuning
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 June 2020
The AMD Radeon Vulkan driver developers are ending out June by shipping their sixth open-source snapshot of the quarter.

With AMDVLK 2020.Q2.6, there are continued performance tuning/optimization efforts. There has been performance tuning going on to benefit Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Zombie Army 4: Dead War under Wine / Steam Play. There is also improved pipeline compiler performance with this Vulkan driver update.

The AMDVLK 2020.Q2.6 driver also implements the Vulkan 1.2.143 API and adds VK_GOOGLE_user_type support. VK_GOOGLE_user_type is needed for Path of Exile and likely other games too.

AMDVLK 2020.Q2.6 is available from GitHub. I'll have some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV driver benchmarks out soon especially with Mesa 20.2 enabling ACO by default for RADV.
