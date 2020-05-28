AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 Released With TMZ Enabled, Improved Memory Allocation
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 28 May 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
As the first open-source code drop in two weeks, AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 is out today as the latest update to this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver stack for Linux.

AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 comes with improved memory allocation for systems not using any local invisible memory, command buffer prefetch is now disabled for local memory, TMZ is enabled, and a back-end optimization for kills is used. There are also several bug fixes concerning the Radeon Graphics Profiler and other targeted bug fixes.

The Trusted Memory Zone support being enabled for AMDVLK aligns with the TMZ kernel bits hitting mainline (though not enabled by default yet) for optionally securing the vRAM. There is also TMZ work happening within Mesa too.

The list of AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 changes along with the Ubuntu x86_64 Vulkan driver build can be obtained from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Lines Up Another Batch Of Radeon Graphics Fixes For Linux 5.8
LLVM 11 Merges AMD Radeon GCN Offloading For OpenMP
Linux 5.8 To Better Deal With Critical Thermal Faults For Radeon GPUs
Patches Proceed For Disabling Radeon AGP GART, Deprecating TTM AGP
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
GPUOpen Celebrates Another Day Of Its Relaunch With A New Binary-Only Software Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop