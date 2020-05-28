As the first open-source code drop in two weeks, AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 is out today as the latest update to this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver stack for Linux.
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 comes with improved memory allocation for systems not using any local invisible memory, command buffer prefetch is now disabled for local memory, TMZ is enabled, and a back-end optimization for kills is used. There are also several bug fixes concerning the Radeon Graphics Profiler and other targeted bug fixes.
The Trusted Memory Zone support being enabled for AMDVLK aligns with the TMZ kernel bits hitting mainline (though not enabled by default yet) for optionally securing the vRAM. There is also TMZ work happening within Mesa too.
The list of AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 changes along with the Ubuntu x86_64 Vulkan driver build can be obtained from GitHub.
