AMDVLK 2020.Q2.2 Flips On The Pipeline Binary Cache, Tunes SoTR Performance
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.2 has been issued today as the company's latest open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver based off their official driver source tree.

With this second AMDVLK driver snapshot of Q2-2020, there are a few notable changes in tow. The AMDVLK pipeline binary cache has been enabled by default for helping with load times. AMDVLK also now supports the Vulkan memory protected bit (VK_MEMORY_PROPERTY_PROTECTED_BIT). This driver update has also seen more performance optimization work around the few month old Linux port of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

AMDVLK 2020.Q2.2 on the fixes front addresses an issue with Google's ANGLE conformance tests, fixes a reporting issue with the Radeon Graphics Profiler, and EDID parsing issues in regards to HDR support.

This AMDVLK 2020.Q2.2 driver release can be fetched in both source form and Ubuntu package builds via GitHub.

See the recent Mesa 20.1-dev RADV vs. RADV+ACO vs. AMDVLK vs. AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan Radeon Linux Gaming Performance for a look as of last month how AMDVLK is standing up against the other Radeon Vulkan drivers on Linux, principally Mesa's RADV driver that also has the speedy "ACO" compiler back-end option.
