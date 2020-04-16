AMD released today their first update of the quarter for their open-source AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver.
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 is now available for this Vulkan driver derived from their official cross-platform Vulkan driver sources. The notable addition with the 2020.Q2.1 update is initial support for Renoir hardware with the Ryzen 4000 series laptops now shipping. Renoir hardware has 7nm Zen 2 processors with Vega graphics that should now be playing well under AMDVLK paired with a new enough Linux kernel. I am still working on getting my hands on a Renoir laptop but availability has been quite limited to date.
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 also has updates against Vulkan 1.2.135, support for limiting the cache directory size, a panel setting to disable AMD vendor extensions for Vulkan, and at least one known bug fix.
More details on AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 via GitHub.
