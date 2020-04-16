AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 Released With AMD Renoir Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 April 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD released today their first update of the quarter for their open-source AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver.

AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 is now available for this Vulkan driver derived from their official cross-platform Vulkan driver sources. The notable addition with the 2020.Q2.1 update is initial support for Renoir hardware with the Ryzen 4000 series laptops now shipping. Renoir hardware has 7nm Zen 2 processors with Vega graphics that should now be playing well under AMDVLK paired with a new enough Linux kernel. I am still working on getting my hands on a Renoir laptop but availability has been quite limited to date.

AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 also has updates against Vulkan 1.2.135, support for limiting the cache directory size, a panel setting to disable AMD vendor extensions for Vulkan, and at least one known bug fix.

More details on AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 Released
AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Amassing Improvements For Linux 5.8
AMD Rebases Their OpenMP For Radeon GPUs Against LLVM 11
Radeon Open Compute 3.3 Released But Still Without Official Navi Support
RadeonSI Experimenting With Compute-Based Culling For Navi/GFX10
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.4 Vulkan Driver Brings Direct Display Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans