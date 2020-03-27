AMDVLK 2020.Q1.4 is out today as the fourth and last open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver code drop of the quarter.
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.4 simply notes that the immediate and mailbox modes have been enabled for the Vulkan direct display functionality. AMD has supported the VK_EXT_direct_mode_display direct mode display extension back to 2018. Vulkan's direct display mode is for taking exclusive control of display(s) and geared for VR HMD use-cases. What's new now is supporting the immediate and mailbox swapchain presentation modes under the direct display functionality.
The AMDVLK 2020.Q1.4 update also has some minor CPU optimization changes and various bug fixes.
Those wanting to download the sources or an Ubuntu x86_64 build of the updated AMDVLK open-source Vulkan Linux driver can do so via GitHub.
For those interested, earlier this month I provided some fresh RADV vs. AMDVLK vs. Radeon Software Pro driver benchmarks for Linux gamers.
