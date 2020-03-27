AMDVLK 2020.Q1.4 Vulkan Driver Brings Direct Display Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 March 2020 at 05:39 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.4 is out today as the fourth and last open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver code drop of the quarter.

AMDVLK 2020.Q1.4 simply notes that the immediate and mailbox modes have been enabled for the Vulkan direct display functionality. AMD has supported the VK_EXT_direct_mode_display direct mode display extension back to 2018. Vulkan's direct display mode is for taking exclusive control of display(s) and geared for VR HMD use-cases. What's new now is supporting the immediate and mailbox swapchain presentation modes under the direct display functionality.

The AMDVLK 2020.Q1.4 update also has some minor CPU optimization changes and various bug fixes.

Those wanting to download the sources or an Ubuntu x86_64 build of the updated AMDVLK open-source Vulkan Linux driver can do so via GitHub.

For those interested, earlier this month I provided some fresh RADV vs. AMDVLK vs. Radeon Software Pro driver benchmarks for Linux gamers.
2 Comments
Related News
Radeon OpenGL Driver Lands Experimental Option To Boost Performance For CAD Software
RADV Lands AMD GCN 1.0/1.1 Fix For DOOM Eternal On Linux Under Steam Play
AMD Begins Focusing On Bug Fixes For Linux 5.7 Graphics Driver Code
AMD AOMP 0.7-7 Released For Radeon OpenMP Offloading
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.3 Brings New Extensions, Performance Tuning
AMDGPU Driver Sees More Fixes For Linux 5.7 Development
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities
Firefox 76 Enabling VA-API Wayland Acceleration For All Video Codecs