AMDVLK 2020.Q1.1 Brings Some Performance Tuning, Still On Vulkan 1.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 January 2020 at 10:53 AM EST.
Out this morning is AMDVLK 2020.Q1.1 as AMD's first official open-source Vulkan driver code drop of the new year.

While the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition driver for Windows was recently updated with Vulkan 1.2 support, this AMDVLK release is still on Vulkan 1.1 but at least updated against API 1.1.130 compliance. Hopefully their next code drop will have the Vulkan 1.2 support officially exposed. Meanwhile Mesa's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver has been supporting Vulkan 1.2 since hours after the specification's unveil.

Notable though with AMDVLK 2020.Q1.1 is some performance tuning for DiRT 4 and Rise of the Tomb Raider. There are also some bug fixes around VkMark, an LLPC (LLVM Pipeline Compiler) memory leak fix, and some Vulkan CTS fixes.

Source downloads and their reference Ubuntu/Debian binary of this AMDVLK driver update at GitHub.
