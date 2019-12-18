AMDVLK 2019.Q4.5 Vulkan Driver Adds A Couple More Extensions
AMD's official Vulkan driver team has pushed a new code drop of their open-source Linux "AMDVLK" derivative for those wanting to give it a whirl for some holiday gaming.

The AMDVLK 2019.Q4.5 is the surprise release out this Monday morning, compared to usually doing their code drops later in the week. The AMDVLK 2019.Q4.5 driver now exposes Vulkan 1.1.129 API and adds support for the VK_KHR_shader_float_controls and VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts extensions.

The AMDVLK 2019.Q4.5 driver also enables Enable VertexAttributeInstanceRateZeroDivisor, drops a previous workaround for the Elite Dangerous game, and fixes a performance issue with Vkcube/Vkmark around flipping.

This modest AMDVLK driver update can be found via GitHub.

In case you missed it from last week, see the AMDVLK vs. RADV benchmarks from last week: Mesa 20.0's RADV + ACO Vulkan Driver Now Consistently Beating AMD's AMDVLK Linux Driver.
