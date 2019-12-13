As anticipated, AMD has now formally released a new version of their AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver following this week's Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Windows driver release.
The changes end up being what I was alluding to yesterday with VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback support, subgroup cluster support, a performance optimization for the Dawn of War 3 game, CTS failure fixes for Navi 14, and other fixes.
This isn't the most exciting AMDVLK update in recent times but what has collected in their code-base since the end of November. The latest driver along with an Ubuntu package build is available from GitHub.
With the Christmas / New Year's holidays approaching, AMDVLK 2019.Q4.4 is quite possibly their last tagged release of the year. I'll be working on some fresh RADV vs. RADV ACO vs. AMDVLK benchmarks shortly as a nice end-of-year comparison. (Premium supporters are also always welcome to submit additional article ideas / test requests.)
