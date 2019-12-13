AMDVLK 2019.Q4.4 Released With Navi 14 Fixes, DoW 3 Perf Optimization
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 December 2019 at 06:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
As anticipated, AMD has now formally released a new version of their AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver following this week's Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Windows driver release.

The changes end up being what I was alluding to yesterday with VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback support, subgroup cluster support, a performance optimization for the Dawn of War 3 game, CTS failure fixes for Navi 14, and other fixes.

This isn't the most exciting AMDVLK update in recent times but what has collected in their code-base since the end of November. The latest driver along with an Ubuntu package build is available from GitHub.

With the Christmas / New Year's holidays approaching, AMDVLK 2019.Q4.4 is quite possibly their last tagged release of the year. I'll be working on some fresh RADV vs. RADV ACO vs. AMDVLK benchmarks shortly as a nice end-of-year comparison. (Premium supporters are also always welcome to submit additional article ideas / test requests.)
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Pushes Updated AMDVLK Vulkan Code Following Adrenalin 2020 Unveil
AMD Publishes Vega 7nm ISA Documentation - 300 More Pages Of GPU Docs
Radeon Linux 5.6 Changes Begin Queuing - Better Power Management, Adds DMCUB Controller
Radeon OpenGL Linux Driver Gets Fix For Corruption Issues
Raptor Computing Is Working On More AMD Radeon Driver Improvements For POWER
RADV's ACO Compiler Back-End Now Supported For Older AMD "Sea Islands" GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
Systemd-homed Looks Like It Will Merged Soon For systemd 245