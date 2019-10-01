AMDVLK 2019.Q4.2 Brings Several More Extensions, Game Tuning
AMDVLK 2019.Q4.2 is out today as AMD's second open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver update for the fourth quarter.

With a while since 2019.Q4.1, today's update is fairly notable especially with newly supported Vulkan extensions. Now wired up for this AMD Vulkan Linux driver is VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types, VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties, VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore, VK_KHR_shader_clock, and VK_KHR_spirv_1_4. Also new is computeFullSubgroups support.

The Vulkan pipeline cache of the AMDVLK driver has also been switched to using a PAL pipeline binary cache. There are also fixes for hangs/failures of the RPCS3 emulator and various Vulkan test cases. On the tuning front there is better shader tuning for Feral's Rise of the Tomb Raider Linux game port (not to be confused with this week's Shadow of the Tomb Raider Linux port release).

More details on the AMDVLK 2019.Q4.2 driver snapshot via GitHub with the source code available and an Ubuntu x86_64 driver binary as well.
