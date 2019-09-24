AMD's AMDVLK open-source Vulkan Linux driver recently fell off its weekly release wagon with the last release being nearly one month ago. But today they finally tagged their next milestone and given the time that's lapsed there are a number of new features and improvements.
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.6 is the latest source snapshot of their official Vulkan Linux driver that is now available from GitHub.
Newly supported extensions by AMDVLK include VK_AMD_device_coherent_memory, VK_EXT_line_rasterization and VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps.
On the performance front, there was performance tuning around shaders for Serious Sam Fusion 2017 and Dawn Of War 3.
Other work in this AMDVLK driver update includes a corruption fix for the game Elite Dangerous, Vulkan semaphore memory leak fixes, NGG adjustments for GFX10, shader module async compilation in XGL, and other fixes throughout this open-source driver stack backed by LLVM.
