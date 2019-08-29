Two weeks have passed since AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4 while out this morning is the next iteration of this open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver derived from the company's official cross-platform driver code-base.
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.5 is built against the Vulkan 1.1.119 headers and now exposes the second revision to the VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control extension.
On the gaming front this driver has continued tuning for Croteam's Talos Principle and dropping an earlier workaround for Total War: Three Kingdoms.
This AMDVLK driver also has improved code generation around FMin/FMax, a hang fix for an HDR test, a semaphore handle leak, and other code improvements.
The latest code (and Ubuntu x86_64 packages) for this official AMD Vulkan open-source driver over Mesa's RADV can be found via GitHub.
