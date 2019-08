AMD's official open-source Vulkan driver code had fallen off its roughly weekly code push / release cadence with not having a new release in nearly three weeks, but that changed today with the availability of AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4.There is a new Vulkan extension with AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4 and that is VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control, the extension introduced last month with Vulkan 1.1.116. The subgroup size control extension allows for a varying sub-group size and a required size; more details in this earlier article AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4 also optimizes atomic min/max functions, optimized FP16 code generation, and has various atomic optimizations. AMD has also now enabled its atomic optimizer for GFX10/Navi hardware. This open-source Vulkan driver update also has a few bug/crash fixes.More details on AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4 via GitHub . I'll be trying out this new release shortly with the Radeon RX 5700 series to see if it's now playing nicely with the Navi hardware -- up to this point I've just experienced screen corruption when launching games while the RADV Vulkan driver has worked gracefully.