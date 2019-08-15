AMD's official open-source Vulkan driver code had fallen off its roughly weekly code push / release cadence with not having a new release in nearly three weeks, but that changed today with the availability of AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4.
There is a new Vulkan extension with AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4 and that is VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control, the extension introduced last month with Vulkan 1.1.116. The subgroup size control extension allows for a varying sub-group size and a required size; more details in this earlier article.
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4 also optimizes atomic min/max functions, optimized FP16 code generation, and has various atomic optimizations. AMD has also now enabled its atomic optimizer for GFX10/Navi hardware. This open-source Vulkan driver update also has a few bug/crash fixes.
More details on AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4 via GitHub. I'll be trying out this new release shortly with the Radeon RX 5700 series to see if it's now playing nicely with the Navi hardware -- up to this point I've just experienced screen corruption when launching games while the RADV Vulkan driver has worked gracefully.
