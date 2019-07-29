AMDVLK 2019.Q3.3 Released With More Navi Performance Tuning, Vulkan Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 July 2019 at 07:37 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Two weeks after AMDVLK received initial Navi 10 support, another release of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan Linux driver is now available. With this 2019.Q3.3 release there is performance optimizations for Navi as well as some new extensions.

This morning's AMDVLK 2019.Q3.3 code drop brings performance tuning for Navi 10 with some of the affected games being DiRT 4, Total War: Warhammer II, and F1 2017. I will have out some Navi AMDVLK vs. RADV tests this week -- later today will be a fresh look at the RadeonSI/RADV performance.

Also new to AMDVLK 2019.Q3.3 is support for VK_KHR_imageless_framebuffer and VK_AMD_shader_core_properties2 extensions.

This driver update also has issues around smoke flickering in the new Three Kingdoms Linux game port, behavior fixes, and also a Vulkan test case failure has been corrected.

The AMDVLK 2019.Q3.3 driver for Linux systems can be downloaded from GitHub.
