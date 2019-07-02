AMDVLK 2019.Q3.1 is out as the latest update to AMD's official open-source Vulkan Linux driver.
Unfortunately this update doesn't yet introduce the open-source Navi (Radeon RX 5700 series) support, but hopefully they'll do a timely drop of that next week to complement their open-source AMDGPU and RadeonSI bits already available.
What there is to find in this first AMDVLK driver update of Q3 is HDR10 support now being exposed in direct display mode. Additionally, the VK_EXT_display_surface_counter extension is enabled by default, which provides the vertical blanking period counter associated with display surfaces.
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.1 also fixes some mGPU app crashes, slice fixes, Vulkan CTS test failure fixes, a Radeon Graphics Profiler test failure, and other crash fixes.
This latest AMDVLK driver source tree and Ubuntu packages of the new build can be found via GitHub.
2 Comments