AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 Brings Fixes For World War Z, F1 2018, Other Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 June 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON --
The AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 driver was released this morning as the newest open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems wishing to use this official driver as an alternative to the Mesa RADV driver.

AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 is the latest routine update for the driver. AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 updates against the Vulkan SDK 1.1.109 headers, enables scratch bounds checking for GFX9/Vega, attachment image memory type support for VK_MEMORY_OVERALLOCATION_BEHAVIOR_ALLOWED_AMD, and optimizations for the acquire-release barrier.

Fixes to the AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 driver include a F1 2018 hang encountered on GFX9/Vega with Steam Play, taking care of some acquire-release barrier issues, and corruption fixes for World War Z on Steam Play.

The latest AMDVLK update can be fetched in source form or there's the Ubuntu x86_64 Debian package that remains available. Details on GitHub.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
R300 Gallium3D Driver Finally Wired Up For On-Disk Shader Cache
Radeon ROCm 2.5 Released With rocThrust, AMD Infinity Fabric Link Support
AMD GCN Back-End In GCC Compiler Adds "-march=gfx906" Option For Vega 20
AMD Sends In 2nd Round Of AMDGPU Radeon Driver Updates For Linux 5.3 - No Navi Yet
ATI R300 Gallium3D Driver Seeing A Big Performance Fix After Being Regressed For Years
Linux 5.3 To Enable HDR Metadata Support For AMDGPU Driver
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May
Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Blocking dmesg Access For Non-Root Users
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Bug Fixed: Bad Things Could Happen Unplugging Your External Backlit Keyboard On Linux