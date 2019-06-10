The AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 driver was released this morning as the newest open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems wishing to use this official driver as an alternative to the Mesa RADV driver.
AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 is the latest routine update for the driver. AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 updates against the Vulkan SDK 1.1.109 headers, enables scratch bounds checking for GFX9/Vega, attachment image memory type support for VK_MEMORY_OVERALLOCATION_BEHAVIOR_ALLOWED_AMD, and optimizations for the acquire-release barrier.
Fixes to the AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 driver include a F1 2018 hang encountered on GFX9/Vega with Steam Play, taking care of some acquire-release barrier issues, and corruption fixes for World War Z on Steam Play.
The latest AMDVLK update can be fetched in source form or there's the Ubuntu x86_64 Debian package that remains available. Details on GitHub.
3 Comments