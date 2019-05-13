It's been a few weeks since AMD developers last updated the public source trees making up their official open-source "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver but out this morning is v2019.Q2.3 as their newest update.
Given the time since the last AMDVLK code push, there are a number of noteworthy changes with AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3. The AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3 release brings compile-time optimizations to its LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC), updated Vulkan headers, the shader disk cache is now enabled for the Dawn of War III game, there is additional performance tuning for Thrones of Britannia, and a new option around the pipeline uploader.
The XGL code also notes that VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage is now enabled, there is support for a sub-group cluster instruction, and other fixes.
Source links and a pre-built Ubuntu x86_64 Vulkan driver package are available via GitHub.
(I'll have out a new RADV vs. AMDVLK comparison in the coming days especially with getting a new Radeon VII this week as it looks like my Vega 20 card could have turned faulty to explain all of what appeared to be Linux driver issues in recent weeks, so stay tuned for fresh tests!)
