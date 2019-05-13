AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3 Has Improvements For Some Games, LLPC Optimization
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 May 2019 at 06:53 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
It's been a few weeks since AMD developers last updated the public source trees making up their official open-source "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver but out this morning is v2019.Q2.3 as their newest update.

Given the time since the last AMDVLK code push, there are a number of noteworthy changes with AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3. The AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3 release brings compile-time optimizations to its LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC), updated Vulkan headers, the shader disk cache is now enabled for the Dawn of War III game, there is additional performance tuning for Thrones of Britannia, and a new option around the pipeline uploader.

The XGL code also notes that VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage is now enabled, there is support for a sub-group cluster instruction, and other fixes.

Source links and a pre-built Ubuntu x86_64 Vulkan driver package are available via GitHub.

(I'll have out a new RADV vs. AMDVLK comparison in the coming days especially with getting a new Radeon VII this week as it looks like my Vega 20 card could have turned faulty to explain all of what appeared to be Linux driver issues in recent weeks, so stay tuned for fresh tests!)
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
13 Years After Launch, The Open-Source Radeon Linux Driver Sees Occasional ATI R5xx Fix
AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q2 for Linux Released
Radeon ROCm 2.4 Released With TensorFlow 2.0 Compatibility, Infinity Fabric Support
RadeonSI Adds Workaround To Deal With Incorrect Rendering In Counter-Strike: GO
More AMD Radeon "Navi" Code Continues Landing In LLVM For Its Compiler Backend
AMDGPU Has FreeSync Improvements Ready For Linux 5.2 Plus Vega 20 Power Fixes
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10
Linux 5.1 Has Been Released With Plenty Of New Features
Legacy IDE Driver Now Deprecated, To Be Removed From Linux In 2021
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 To Offer Faster I/O Performance, Native Docker Containers
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Fedora 30 Wayland vs. X.Org Graphics Benchmarks On GNOME Shell